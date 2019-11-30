Demi Rose Sizzles In Black Sequin Dress With Plunging Neckline

Instagram sensation Demi Rose Mawby was looking glamorous in her latest update that showed her wearing a black sequin dress that showed off her fabulous figure.

The ensemble’s neckline went well below Demi’s breasts, giving her followers a nice look at her voluptuous chest. A matching belt with a sparkly buckle cinched around her waist, causing the dress to flair and emphasize her curvy hips. The dress also featured long sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline, hitting her right at the knee.

The brunette bombshell accessorized the look with a small, black handbag covered in sequins. She also sported a pair of black cowboy boots with silver details. No jewelry was necessary as the dress and boots sparkled in the light, giving off an elegant vibe.

The stunner wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes, and lip gloss. She wore her hair down in big curls as a fringe of bangs skimmed across her eyebrows. She also donned a dark color on her nails.

The model’s update consisted of two photos that showed her posing in front of a black Rolls Royce while she flaunted her figure in the sexy number. Both pictures captured her from the front. The first photo showed her looking ahead with a serious look on her face as she held her handbag waist high. The second snap showed her leaning on one hand on the hood of the car as she looked down. The stunner looked as though she was about to jump in the car and head out for a night of fun in the chic outfit.

In the post’s caption, Demi mentioned that fashion brand Plein was having a sale.

Most of her fans gushed over how sexy she looked in the glam outfit. Many followers left behind fire emoji, but other followers found a few words to say.

“You look so lovely and beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow. The dress is so hot,” a second fan said.

“Omg yes Demi you look amazing!!” gushed a third follower.

“You look beautiful in Everything,” wrote a fourth admirer.

The model does have a knack for looking fabulous in everything she wears. However, she seems to prefer skimpy outfits that flaunt her figure. Over the past few weeks, she has thrilled her 11.1 million followers with a variety of photos that show her posing almost nude. One snap she shared last week showed her taking an outdoor shower in Thailand.