Sara Underwood Exposes Perky Derriere In Tiny Bikini

The stunner sizzled in her barely-there bikini.

Model Sara Underwood made the weekend that more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 9.2 million Instagram followers.

The provocative picture was taken by the Los Angeles-based photographer, known as JZL. For the photo, Sara posed on a beach, with a beautiful body of water in the blurred background.

While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Sara looked like an absolute summer goddess, with her bronze skin shimmering in the golden sunlight. She faced away from the camera and looked over her shoulder, with her mouth slightly open.

The actress flaunted her flawless figure in a multicolored, string bikini. The revealing swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Sara’s perky derriere, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her incredible cleavage. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blonde bombshell’s shoulder-length bob was tousled and wind-blown, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, peach blush, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Sara advertised for SuperGood, an adult website that she co-founded.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 45,000 likes. Many of Sarah’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Omg Sara you are absolutely perfection,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“WOWOWOW such beauty at its best and finest,” added a different devotee.

“Spectacular honey amazing body gorgeous love you,” chimed in another Instagram user.

One commenter even suggested that she is fit for a rather interesting career.

“Please become the next president of the U.S.A,” requested the follower.

Sara has not yet responded to the comments.

The 35-year-old is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to post tantalizing photos of herself on Instagram. Earlier this week, the beauty drove fans wild by uploading pictures, wherein she wore a long-sleeved, red crop top and a pair of distressed, skinny jeans. The figure-hugging ensemble emphasized her amazing assets. That post has been liked over 65,000 times since it was shared.