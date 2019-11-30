NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears Could Snag Cam Newton, Greg Roman In Rapid Rebuild For 2020

The Chicago Bears could be looking for a rapid rebuild in the post-Mitch Trubisky era, with one report speculating that the team could target quarterback Cam Newton and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman this coming offseason.

There has been growing speculation that the Bears will move on from the former No. 2 overall pick, with Trubisky struggling greatly and taking much of the blame for Chicago’s offensive woes. While it’s not clear yet what roadmap the team could have to get back to division contention, a new report from Fansided suggested that the Bears could go for a more thorough overhaul that includes a new head coach and quarterback.

On an episode of the podcast Stacking the Box, Fansided hosts Matt Verderame and Mark Carman as well as NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz speculated that the Bears may be the team to give Roman his chance at an NFL head coaching job. Roman is getting credit for crafting the nearly unstoppable offense the Ravens employ behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, and is considered a top head coaching candidate for teams making changes this offseason. This would require the Bears moving on from head coach Matt Nagy, whose job doesn’t seem as much in danger as Trubisky’s does, but the report speculated that the team may give it a shot.

“The idea of Newton and Roman working together in Chicago does seem farfetched, but only because it’s hard to see the Bears moving off Nagy after just two seasons,” the report noted. “Roman won’t be a coordinator anywhere else but Baltimore. His next move is as a head coach.”

The report went on to say that Roman may want to join a team with Cam Newton at the helm, though admitted it was a “tad unrealistic” to see both of them joining the Bears at the same time. Whatever happens, it appears there are some major changes ahead for the Bears, with Trubisky’s run as starting quarterback expected to come to an end. As The Inquisitr noted, the Bears have been pegged as one of the few teams interested in Colin Kaepernick, though the team has not shown any public signs that they would consider signing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

The Bears would likely have stiff competition for either Roman or Newton, and it’s not clear yet if either of them will be making a change. The Panthers still have Newton under contract, and Roman has not shown any public signs that he is looking for an out in Baltimore.