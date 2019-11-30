WWE News: Superstar Files Interesting Trademark Which Could Hint At His Exit

One superstar may finally be on his way out of WWE as he has wanted for a while.

Over the course of the past year, numerous WWE superstars have tried to get out of their contracts by requesting their release. Luke Harper has hardly been seen at all in a long time, and it is no surprise that he’s been wanting his release so that he can go on and do other things. Recently, Harper filed a very interesting trademark that could actually signal his possible departure from Vince McMahon’s company.

Superstars such as Mike Kanellis, Sin Cara, Tye Dillinger, and others have asked to be let go by WWE in the last year. The majority of them are still under contract to WWE, but a couple of them have actually had their release requests granted.

Dillinger and Goldust ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling, but Vince McMahon doesn’t want everyone to do that.

Luke Harper is one of those superstars who had a huge part in a stable with Bray Wyatt, some runs with different titles, and even saw himself in the main event scene. After suffering an injury, Harper ended up disappearing from TV entirely and finally asking to be let go by WWE.

While he is still under contract as of this time, it’s possible he may be looking ahead to the near future. Ringside News is reporting that Harper has recently filed a trademark for the name of “Brodie Lee,” which is the ring name he used while on the independent scene before his WWE run.

The trademark filing states that Harper licensed the name for the sale of T-shirts featuring it. The filing specifically reads “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

It could be that Harper is finally nearing the end of his WWE contract, which has actually been extended on a number of occasions. The promotion has clauses in most contracts that allow them to be extended if a superstar misses time in the ring due to injury or illness.

The Inquisitr previously reported on rumors that Vince McMahon actually saw nothing in Luke Harper and didn’t need him in the ring. It was believed that WWE was planning on having Harper sit at home and wait out the rest of his contract without using him on TV.

Usually, WWE doesn’t allow its superstars to sell T-shirts or anything else outside of the company, and that makes this even more interesting. If Luke Harper is still under contract, he won’t be able to sell any merchandise featuring the name of “Brodie Lee,” but he certainly could do that once he becomes a free agent.