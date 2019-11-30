Model Madi Teeuws Shows Off Killer Body In High Briefs & Off-The-Shoulder Fuzzy Top

Model Madi Teeuws thrilled her fans on Instagram when she treated them to a snap of herself in a sexy outfit on this holiday weekend.

The Deal Or No Deal briefcase model number 15 took to her Instagram story and shared a still image of herself leaning against a concrete wall in what appears to be a nighttime shoot outside. Darkened trees can be seen in the background, and the focus is all on Madi. In the picture, she wore a cream-colored, long-sleeve, fuzzy sweater than hung off of both her shoulders. The model lifted the top to show off her incredibly toned stomach as well as her belly button. Her fingernails showed that Madi had a matching, light-colored manicure. On the bottom, she wore nothing but a pair of high cut black underwear, and a tiny hint of a light-colored, over the knee sock, is visible on one shapely leg. The contrast showed off the model’s gorgeous sunkissed skin.

Madi wore her blonde highlight hair up in a high ponytail secured with a dark ponytail holder in the picture, and several pieces of her center-parted bangs framed her face. Plus, the way the ponytail fell also provided some framing behind her head. The model kept her makeup incredibly simple for the shoot, and her natural freckles were visible on her nose. Madi looked fresh and natural with a bit of highlighter, light eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and mascara to make her features pop. Her full lips appeared to have a light blush stain on them. She accessorized the whole simple look with medium gold hoop earrings and nothing else.

In her story, Madi tagged Los Angeles photographer Adam Mont with the photo credit, and he posted the beautiful image to his Instagram page. Fans of the photographer and the model appeared to appreciate the look with more than 1,000 people hitting the “like” button. Plus, a few also dropped a comment in the reply section.

“Love her outfit and how you styled her!” wrote a fan of the photographer who also included a clapping hand emoji and a flame emoji.

Loading...

“Beautiful,” a second replied with a heart-eye emoji to express the feeling.

Others also left several flame emoji as well as various heart and smile emoji on the photographer’s post expressing their love of his work and Madi’s look.

Mont also has a picture that he snapped of Playboy model Lexi Wood lying in the sand in a nude-colored bikini. The Inquisitr previously reported that Lexi wore nothing but a pinstriped suit jacket in a post promoting Black Friday.