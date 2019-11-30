‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Explains Why She And Vicki Gunvalson Got Off On The Wrong Foot

Braunwyn Windham-Burke claims she 'came in hot' on Season 14.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Vicki Gunvalson didn’t exactly hit it off during Windham-Burke’s debut season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and during a taping of the After Show this week, the mother of seven looked back on their tense relationship.

While chatting with producers days ago, Windham-Burke said that while she and Gunvalson get along great when it’s just the two of them, she admittedly came in hot after learning that comments made by Gunvalson had led Kelly Dodd’s 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, to receive mean messages online.

“I think if you put Vicki and I in a room together it would be fine. It would be. We get along great,” she explained.

According to Windham-Burke, Gunvalson has a very nurturing side to her, which she learned to appreciate. However, when it came to getting to know one another in front of the cameras, the two women struggled due to the poor view Windham-Burke had of the longtime Bravo TV personality.

“I came in hot. I take 100 percent ownership of that,” Windham-Burke admitted.

“When I first met Kelly and Jolie, I was seeing the text message that Jolie was getting. I was like, pissed. And that’s where it came from. I was so angry. I was reading hundreds of DMs that Jolie was getting,” she shared.

Windham-Burke was taken aback by the shocking messages Jolie was receiving and didn’t realize that her other co-star Shannon Beador’s daughters had also received mean comments from viewers of The Real Housewives of Orange County due to things they’d seen take place on the reality series.

While Windham-Burke still doesn’t believe that any child of the Real Housewives franchise should be targeted by fans online, she does wish she could go back in time and do things differently with Gunvalson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke didn’t seem to have regrets about her relationship with Gunvalson when she attended the three-day BravoCon fan event earlier this month in New York City. As a report from The Daily Dish explained, Windham-Burke took aim at Gunvalson while attending “The Juice Is Worth the Squeeze” panel with her co-stars.

As the outlet revealed, Windham-Burke told host Amy Phillips that Gunvalson didn’t like her because it was she who caused Gunvalson to be demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year.

“Honestly, I stole her orange. Of course, she’s pissed,” Windham-Burke said.