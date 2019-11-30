Elizabeth Hurley Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Bikini

Actress Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to flaunt her figure in a little black bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the update, the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star was standing outside near a small pool with a fountain behind her. Green leaves from plants and trees filled the background as a few leaves floated in the pool.

It was impossible to tell if the beauty was in the pool or standing beside it, but either way, she looked incredible. Her bikini top featured a wide, low cut neck with spaghetti straps. It tied in the center, calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic bikini style, riding low on her hips. The small ensemble put her entire body on display as she struck a pose for the camera.

The picture captured Elizabeth from mid-thigh up as she stood with her head titled while giving the camera a serious look. The shot put her hourglass figure on display while also showing off her flat abs and curvy hips. Her smooth skin glowed in the outside light.

The actress looked to be waiting a full face of makeup that included thick lashes, eyeliner blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell in waves down her back.

In the caption, Elizabeth mentioned that swimsuits from her swimwear line were marked down for Black Friday.

Her fans seemed to be taken by how amazing she looked in the skimpy number.

“You just keep making my thanksgiving weekend better and better!” one fan joked.

“The swimwear is definitely nice and classic, but who wears it is just superlative!” gushed another follower.

Some of the beauty’s fans had a hard time believing that Hurley was as old as she says she is.

“There is no way in hell your in your 50s,” one fan wrote.

“Father time has been defeated,” quipped another follower.

It is hard to believe that the actress is 54 years old. She stuns her 1.4 million followers on a regular basis looking fantastic in an array of revealing outfits. Of course, her fans love it when she shares snaps of her modeling bikinis looking better than some women half her age.

That being said, Elizabeth looks fabulous in just about everything she wears. She recently looked smoking hot in a black velvet dress with a plunging neckline.