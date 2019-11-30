Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In A Short Skirt Set And Shows Off Her New Hairstyle On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion recently posted on her Instagram page with a stunning new look for her 7 million followers.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper posted a photo of herself wearing a sexy outfit on Saturday, November 30. In the photo, Megan is posing with her head tilted to one side as she shows off her dangerous curves. The rapper is wearing a purple sparkly tube top with a matching short skirt. In the photo, her followers can see that her skirt has a small split that runs up the rapper’s thigh. Megan then decided to add a lavender crop jacket in the photo. The jacket is furry throughout and stops at the top half of Megan’s body. The jacket is also open in the photo, allowing her fans to see her insane abs in the Instagram snapshot.

In addition to her sultry look, Megan decided to surprise her fans with a new hairdo. The rapper is seen in the photo wearing silver hair all over her head. The silver hair is styled in loose waves, with Megan opting to style her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. The top half of her hair is also pulled away from her face in the photo.

Megan also decided to turn up the glamorous look by adding bold makeup and accessories. The post shows her intricate makeup look, which consists of foundation, eyeliner, eyeshadow, highlighter and blush. Her eyebrows are also filled in for the photo op. Megan then decided to add a pink lipstick with a shiny lip gloss to the look. For her accessories, Megan added a silver chain, silver bracelets and silver rings.

At the time of writing, the photo of Megan received more than 800,000 likes. The photo also received more than 17,000 comments from her followers.

“Sooooo icy, my phone freezing up,” one follower wrote.

“You look so good,” another fan chimed in.

“Oh I’m feelin this,” another fan shared.

“Tina snow is that you??????” another fan asked, referring to one of Megan’s alter egos.

According to her caption, Megan’s look was for a performance she had in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, November 29. According to the Detroit Metro Times, this was Megan’s first time performing in Detroit. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper was joined by rappers YFN Lucci, Polo G and Calboy for the concert.

Megan’s performance comes less than one week after her appearance at the American Music Awards. The 24-year-old college student channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit in a stunning red dress to present an award for the night.