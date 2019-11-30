Rihanna Posts Giggly Instagram Video Alongside Beatles Legend Paul McCartney

Rihanna posted a giggly video to Instagram Live where she was seen in a surprise encounter alongside Beatles legend Paul McCartney on an airplane reported Page Six. The Barbados native, 31, reportedly was shocked to find McCartney, 77, on her flight from New York City to London. She called the occasion a “RihUnion.”

“I’m about to put you on blast, Mr. McCartney. How are you on my flight?” she giggled during the Instagram video.

McCartney quipped to the Grammy-winning superstar, “Who is this filming me?” to which Rihanna responded, “Who is this peasant recording this legend?”

Their exchange was all in good fun, as the two are old friends, having worked together alongside Kanye West on the collaborative tune, “FourFiveSeconds” back in 2015. The song peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and gave Rihanna her 26th top-ten song on the aforementioned chart.

The trio performed the tune live at the 57th annual Grammy Awards and at the Desert Trip Weekend in 2016.

McCartney spoke to DIY Magazine about the aforementioned collaboration and his enjoyment regarding working with Rihanna in an interview conducted in 2018 when McCartney was doing press for his album Egypt Station.

“It’s ’cause I get asked. I don’t actually plan too much of this stuff, but for instance, with Kanye, my manager just rang me up and said, ‘Kanye’s interested in working with you’. So what would you do? I went, OK great! I didn’t know what we were gonna do or how it was gonna work, so I just took my guitar along and let him lead the dance,” explained the Beatles bass player, singer, and songwriter who achieved legendary status in the band alongside John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

McCartney then revealed that the trio began talking “a lot” about a collaboration and he played them some songs, which would eventually evolve into the tune “FourFiveSeconds.”

McCartney then said that collaborations of this nature are “lucky” and he feels grateful that people are still interested in working with him, believing he could bring something important to their projects.

Rihanna has largely stayed out the public eye and the world of music for the past several years as she continues to focus on her Savage X Fenty line of lingerie and Fenty fashion house. The Fenty line was founded by Rihanna under the luxury fashion group Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, making the superstar singer the first woman, as well as the first woman of color to head a label for the LVMH group.

Her last album “Anti” was released in 2016.