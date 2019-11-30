Karen Gillan Calls ‘GOTG3’ Script ‘Amazing,’ Amping Up Fans

It seems like forever since a Guardians of the Galaxy movie was released in theaters. The production of a third film for the franchise was halted after director James Gunn was fired from Disney for making offensive comments on Twitter almost a decade ago. Now that the director has been hired back and a script is completed, the film’s actors are ready to get back to work, including Karen Gillan who has called the script “amazing” recently.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star recently commented on the script, via CinemaBlend, and her comments have fans very excited for the upcoming film.

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing. We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script,” Gillan noted while promoting her newest film, Jumanji: The Next Level.

Chris Pratt also commented on the script back in February, saying it was “off the chain” according to CBR.

In her press interview for Jumanji, Gillan also admitted she was surprised at her character Nebula’s significance in the MCU and remembered she was only supposed to film for eight days in the original Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula was supposed to die off in the first flick, but things changed quickly and Nebula single-handedly changed the events of Avengers: Endgame by spoiling the superheroes’ time heist and bringing Thanos into the present day.

For now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to debut in 2022, but Marvel bosses have not revealed a specific release date for the movie just yet. The film is not in the MCU’s Phase 4 lineup, but a batch of release dates have been revealed by the studio, just without titles attached. In addition to the debacle with Gunn, the postponement of the movie was extended because the director has been working on The Suicide Squad reboot for Warner Bros. Studios and dedicated all his time to that project before delving into GOTG3. The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Cameras are expected to start rolling on GOTG3 sometime next year. The entire cast, including Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klemtieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel will reprise their roles.

Loading...

The movie could be linked to any of the following release dates:

October 7, 2022

February 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

July 28, 2023

November 3, 2023

Catch Gillan in Jumanji: The Next Level when it hits theaters December 13.