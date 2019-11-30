Terrelle Pryor Update: Former NFL Player Expected To Survive Stabbing, Still In Critical Condition

Terrelle Pryor remained in critical condition but was expected to pull through after reportedly being stabbed late in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Pryor was attacked at his home in Pittsburgh, local news station WTAE-TV reported. The 30-year-old former Oakland Raiders and New York Jets player was reportedly stabbed in the shoulder and chest at his apartment at the Heinz Lofts complex, then rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery.

The extent of the injuries was not yet reported. Though Pryor was listed in critical condition on Saturday afternoon, a source close to the NFL player told ESPN that he is expected to pull through.

“A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress,” noted ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler on Twitter.

Fowler later reported that Pryor may have walked to the hospital under his own power, noting that police said a male arrived with stab wounds at close to 4:30 a.m. They did not identify the man, but Fowler reported that the circumstances appear to match Pryor’s stabbing.

Pryor has been an NFL free agent since he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September. He had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Jets, after having topped 1,000 yards in his 2016 season with the Browns. Pryor, who starred as a quarterback at Ohio State before converting to wide receiver in the NFL, had seven career touchdowns. He remained a free agent into this season, but did not appear to be generating much interest yet. It was not clear yet how the stabbing could affect the prospect of Pryor returning to the NFL.

Pryor is a native of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, a town of close to 9,000 people located 27 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Pryor had continued to make a home in the area during his playing days.

The details of Pryor’s stabbing remain unclear, but some reports described it as a domestic dispute and Pittsburgh police reportedly took a woman into custody. She has not yet been identified.

A number of NFL players and coaches have taken to social media to express their support for Pryor after the stabbing, including former Cleveland Browns teammate Christian Kirksey. The two played together during the 2015 season, after Pryor had spent a year out of the NFL as he worked on converting from quarterback to wide receiver.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they are available.