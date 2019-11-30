WWE Rumors: Top ‘NXT’ Superstar To Feud With Becky Lynch

NXT Champion Shayna Baszler has been featured on the main roster lately, which led to her defeating Becky Lynch and Bayley in a Triple Threat match at last weekend’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. However, the reason for the NXT superstar’s recent dominance could be part of WWE‘s long-term plans to pit her against Lynch in 2020.

Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling-Edge reports that Baszler is being “groomed” for Lynch, and fans can expect to see her return to the main roster next year.

“The idea of the match, and really the entire angle, was for Baszler. Baszler carries herself and talks like a bada** bully. The original plan was for her to be on the main roster in 2020. Based on so much of the build, and the match and post-match, it appeared she was being groomed for Lynch.”

Both Lynch and Baszler have been dominant champions on their respective brands. Given that they’ve beaten almost everyone there is to beat on Monday Night Raw and NXT, respectively, a feud between the pair for Lynch’s championship would be fresh and exciting.

Rhea Rhipley looks set to challenge Baszler for her championship, and she could be the superstar who finally topples the “Queen of Spades.” Rhipley is a former NXT UK Women’s Champion, and her recent involvement in the NXT invasion storyline suggests that she will succeed Baszler as the black-and-gold brand’s top female star.

While it remains to be seen how WWE will go about booking Baszler in a rivalry with Lynch if the latest rumor is true, the feud could lead to the return of Ronda Rousey.

The last time WWE fans saw the UFC Hall of Famer was at WrestleMania 35, where she lost her Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch. Rousey will have unfinished business with Lynch, and Baszler could play a part in that storyline.

Prior to joining WWE, Rousey and Baszler were members of the Four Horsewomen of UFC stable alongside Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Duke and Shafir are also aligned with Baszler in NXT, and WWE will likely reunite the MMA faction on Monday Night Raw.

As documented by GiveMeSport, WWE has teased a rivalry between the faction and Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks — who were known as the Four Horsewomen of NXT. Rumors of WWE wanting to book this match at WrestleMania have been circulating for years, and with Baszler reportedly set to join the main roster, the bout could be one step closer to becoming a reality.