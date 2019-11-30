Alexa Collins Shows Off Toned Posterior In High-Cut Swimsuit As She Leans Against A Surfboard

Alexa Collins is looking sunkissed in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the blond bikini model is standing in the sand at a beach and wearing a gold high-cut swimsuit with a laced up detail on the right side The laced opening arches up her torso and ends below her bust revealing tantalizing silvers of tanned skin.

The photo was taken from behind, giving her close to 650,000 Instagram followers a great view of her pert posterior. Alexa is wearing her hair straight in the shot and it falls past her shoulders as she poses. Her makeup is subtle and makes her look like a bronzed beach babe.

In keeping with the beachy theme, Alexa is leaning against an orange surfboard in the shot that features a single lightning bolt graphic that matches the color of her swimsuit.

The tag on the photo reveals that Alexa’s swimsuit is from a company called Luli Fama Swimwear. While the 24-year-old stunner didn’t share the name of the design, a quick search of their website reveals that she is wearing their “Open Side One-Piece Bodysuit.” The design is also offered in red, orange and blue and other colors but the gold version that Alexa is wearing doesn’t appear to be available for sale at the moment.

The suit retails for $162 and also features a lace-up detail at the front as well, which isn’t evident in the recent photo Alexa shared. She showed off the front of the swimsuit in a previous photo, however, which appears to have been taken in the same location.

In the comments section of her most recent post, fans didn’t seem to mind that they were seeing Alexa from behind. The photo has accumulated over 70 comments as of this writing and they’re mostly filled with effusive praise for the model’s beauty.

“An absolute goddess,” one fan wrote before adding a series of peach emoji to the comment. This emoji is normally used to refer to a person’s derriere.

Several other commenters complimented Alexa’s booty.

“Look at dat booty!” another person added

Another Instagram user thanked her for improving their day with the image.

“You make a good day out of every bad day and a great day out of every good one,” they wrote.

But one fan seemed a lot more interested in Alexa’s prop.

“Where did y’all even find a lightning bolt surfboard?!” the commenter wrote. “That thing is a classic!”