Prince Andrew’s Ex-Girlfriend Victoria Hervey Talks About Jeffrey Epstein’s Depravity In Potential Book Tour

“It Girl” and aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey is considering publishing a tell-all book about her past relationship with Prince Andrew, including her firsthand count of a dinner party hosted by the late sex trafficker and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein. The dinner boasted esteemed guests such as former President Bill Clinton and current U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Post, Hervey, who has starred on television programs such as including the 2006 season of Love and The Farm, has taken to the press circuit to discuss her brief relationship with Prince Andrew and how it led her to be exposed to the inner workings of Epstein’s social circle.

Hervey says that she was introduced to Epstein through his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who also stands accused as an accessory to Epstein’s sex trafficking. The 43-year-old model and socialite compared Maxwell to a James Bond character, noting how mysterious and dangerous she seemed.

Hervey went on to report that she felt as though she had captured Epstein’s interest but avoided being roped into his sex traffic ring because she was older than his typical target. The former Christian Dior model reported that she had briefly stayed in Epstein’s apartment while embarking on her fashion career but departed after one week because she felt as though she was “being watched.”

The socialite, who has been split from Prince Andrew for many years, recently took to Good Morning Britain to defend Prince Andrew.

The Suffolk aristocrat was 23 years old in 1999, when she was first introduced to the Duke of York by Epstein’s former girlfriend Maxwell. The Prince of York has noted in his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight, covered by The Inquisitr, that he considered Epstein’s ex-girlfriend a dear friend and that his ties to the disgraced financier who committed suicide earlier this year were a mere afterthought to the friendship he enjoyed with Maxwell.

The model has resisted divulging more details, which she is contemplating putting into the revealing memoir. A source close to her told The Sun that Hervey has been privy to many scandalous events as a former member of Prince Andrew’s social circle and has witnessed debaucherous behavior in the financial and political elite, including “drug-fueled parties” and “threesomes with celebrities.”

“There is a lot that she has never revealed about the Royal family, members of high society and big-named stars,” a source close to her told the paper. She’s done many interviews but has always kept many things under her belt. She feels like now is the right time to get some things off her chest — including about Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”