Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

The cosplayer sizzled in her plunging top.

On Saturday, cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The close-up photo appears to have been taken in a bedroom. The 31-year-old posed with her hand on the back of her head, as she gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

While Erica is known for her elaborate costumes, for this picture she opted to wear a casual outfit. The bombshell sizzled in a figure-hugging olive green top for the clothing company, Reformation. The skintight ensemble left little to the imagination. Erica’s incredible cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her nude, lace bra and the black ink heart tattoos on her collarbone.

Erica kept the look relatively simple, accessorizing only with a delicate hoop nose ring. The minimalist jewelry gave Erica’s ensemble additional edge.

Erica seemed to have styled her long locks in a half-updo. Her short bangs caused her to resemble the pin-up stars of yesteryear. The model’s makeup — that included winged eyeliner, subtle contour, and pink lipstick — also appears to be vintage-inspired.

In the caption, the cosplayer advertised for the content available on her personal website, noting that she was having a 50 percent-off sale.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 23,000 likes. Many of Erica’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Morning gorgeous, the green goes so well with your [eyes], stunning,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Came for the cleavage but stayed for the smile,” quipped another commenter.

“My goodness you are absolutely beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“The most amazing and beautiful eyes I have ever seen xx,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers also left a string of fire and heart emoji in the comments section as a means to express their admiration.

Erica graciously responded to quite a few of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

It is not unusual for the beauty to show off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing rather risque ensembles. Recently, Erica turned up the heat by sharing a snap of herself in a satin, pink-and-yellow bra and a pair of matching underwear. The lingerie accentuated the model’s hourglass figure. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was uploaded.