Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Gets On All Fours To Show Off Her Skimpy Bikini During Trip To Brazil

Pamela Alexandra’s fans had a lot to give thanks for after the model’s racy social media post this week.

The plus-size model took to Instagram to post a Thanksgiving glimpse of her recent trip to Brazil, showing herself on all fours as she prepared to lie down on a beach chair. Pamela sported a barely-there colorful bikini on the crowded beach, turning toward the camera to give a smile.

The Instagram snap was a huge hit with Pamela’s fans, racking up more than 60,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments for her killer curves.

“Better than any Turkey I’ve seen. Lord look at you shine and glisten,” one person wrote, playing off the holiday.

“I’d like to give thanks for Instagram allowing me access to view this perfect specimen,” another wrote.

It’s not clear when Pamela took the picture, but she included an emoji of the Brazilian flag in her caption, and had a beach towel of the flag on her chair as well. The model is frequently traveling to sun-soaked locales for her photo shoots, having recently made trips to Miami Beach and Indonesia.

Traveling appears to be one of the major side-benefits of her rising modeling career. Pamela now has close to 3 million followers on Instagram and regularly attracts viral attention for her skin-baring shots.

Pamela’s Thanksgiving trip could have been both business and personal. As Hip Hop Wired noted in a 2018 feature on the model, she has both Swiss and Brazilian heritage, so it’s not clear if Pamela was visiting any family in between her trips to the beach in Brazil. The shot also appeared to be a bit more casual and less posed than her regular modeling shots, where Pamela often tries to find a more secluded spot to show off her curves — and, more importantly, to show off the products she’s pitching. Pamela didn’t tag any fashion or swimwear companies in her Thanksgiving shot, making it appear more like vacation than work.

It seems that Pamela is spending at least a few days in Brazil. In her Instagram stories, she posted a picture of what appeared to be a welcome sign for tourists in Rio de Janeiro. The model rarely passes up an opportunity to show off her body during her tropical trips, so fans can likely keep an eye on her Instagram feed to see if there is any more to share from her visit abroad.