Bella Thorne Flaunts Toned Midriff For Her Clothing Line

Bella Thorne recently shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing a T-shirt from her clothing line, Wannabe Moguls. The three photos not only showed off the merchandise, they also flaunted The Babysitter actor’s enviable physique.

In the first image, Bella looked off to the side and out of the sun-splashed window, her hair covering almost all of her entire face. Her brightly-colored locks cascaded down her shoulders in their auburn-to-honey-to-green ombre, eventually resting in the crook of her arm. The “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “WANNABE MOGULS” written in white. The word “WANNABE” was crossed out, and a cartoon drawing of a pink, sparkling diamond was layered on top of the first word. In this image, she held the bottom part of the shirt scrunched in her hands, seemingly in the middle of tying it into a knot.

Bella paired the tee with black, distressed denim shorts, which she wore with a baby-pink belt made of rhinestones. She also wore a pink, flowery scrunchie on one wrist. Each pink accessory perfectly complimented the cartoon diamond on the shirt, making the color pop. She also wore a necklace that fell just above the neckline of the T-shirt.

The second image allowed her 22 million followers to get a better look at her style, as the picture was a full body shot of the former Disney Channel star. In this photo, Bella is still mid-knot, this time looking down at the shirt she is tying. Since the picture is head-on, fans can see all of the jewelry with which Bella paired the shirt, including multiple rings, a sparkly watch, and even more necklaces than it initially seemed. Her makeup was kept minimal, and seemed as if Bella was rocking a fresh-faced look.

The first two photos in the series were in the getting-ready phase, while the third image was the finished product. As such, Bella looked at the camera with a seductive stare, her shirt finally knotted at the bottom. She held the knotted tee up over her stomach while simultaneously tugging slightly at the waistband of her shorts. This, of course, gave fans a peek at her toned midriff, which appeared elongated thanks to her alluring pose.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Bella is not one to shy away from the camera. In fact, she frequently gets sultry on Instagram, whether it’s posing topless in the shower or topless in jewelry.