Ashanti Is A Vision In White At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ashanti is one of the many high profile names who attended the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this past week and it didn’t go unnoticed. The “Rain On Me” hitmaker was a vision in white and looked absolutely stunning during the event.

Ashanti paired a jumpsuit with a belt and rocked a fur coat over the top that fell to the floor. She accessorized the all-white look with gloves of the same color and wore a jeweled headpiece that looked very elegant on the “Pretty Little Thing” songstress. Ashanti sported her long straight brunette locks down and opted for a glossy lip.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the R&B singer shared photos of herself during the parade. Ashanti smiled while the float drove her through the streets. She waved to fans and appeared happy to be there.

In the second photo attached, her mom can be seen with a camera in the bottom left-hand corner. Ashanti asked her 5.2 million followers if they spotted her and fans in the comments section did.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 27,700 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

Ashanti shared more photos of herself in the all-white ensemble where she looked super fierce.

In one photo, she posed without the fur garment. The “Foolish” chart-topper stood in front of a black fireplace surrounded by Christmas decorations and placed her hand on her hip. She raised her other arm and stared directly at the camera lens with a strong expression. Ashanti oozed confidence while she slightly crossed her legs.

The posted proved to be even more popular than the parade images, achieving over 57,000 likes and 590 comments.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” one user wrote.

“You look so good in everything you wear but I particularly like you in white!” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Yasss Pretty Little THANG,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow. You look amazing,” a fourth follower commented.

For her most recent upload, Ashanti wore the whole ensemble that she owned at the parade inside what appeared to be inside a fancy location. She stood in between two chairs and in front of two artistic paintings. She sported another hand on the hip pose but placed her other arm beside her.

Ashanti is no stranger to wearing all-white outfits. For Machel Montano’s birthday, she rocked a white sleeveless gown that had a thigh-high slit. She accessorized herself with aviator sunglasses and wore her hair curly hair down.