‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In New Photos

Emily Simpson, star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County, took to Instagram over the holidays to show off her dramatic 15-pound weight loss.

According to The Blast, the 43-year-old posted a series of images where she poses with one of her twin sons. In them, she wears a black sweatshirt, matte black tights, black sneakers, fake lashes, and accentuates with gold hoop earrings. Her long brown hair is down in subtle curls as she poses to show off her trimmer waist.

Simpson says that she dropped 15 pounds in 12 weeks thanks to the help of her trainer Paulina Taylor Hefferan after realizing that her physical and mental health was suffering from her weight gain. Saying that she felt lost, she reached out to the “transformation specialist” for guidance to drop the weight ahead of the holidays.

While the reality star acknowledges that she hasn’t reached her goal weight yet, she has learned to find balance and to stick to her goals even when she feels like giving up. Simpson’s transformation is all the more impressive given that she was recently laid low after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

The reality star also said that she felt compelled to work hard to give her children a good example, and now she says she feels like she can keep up with them once again.

Simpson has been open about her weight struggles on the show, going so far as to show her emotional reaction after a recent weigh-in on camera. She has also asked co-star Tamra Judge, who owns a gym with husband Eddie, to help her meet her fitness goals. Ultimately, though, the 40-minute drive between Simpson’s home and CUT Fitness was too far and she opted to go with someone else for her fitness needs, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Her husband Shane hasn’t been much support, judging by a recent appearance that he made on the show. In a clip, he is seen mocking her weight and pushed bread at the table towards her despite her repeated attempts to decline.

“Everything with Shane is a joke, but this is a serious issue,” she said on the show. “I’ve gained a lot of weight. I’ve literally put on 20 pounds in, like, an eight-month period. I want to be healthy for my kids. I want to play with them and take them to the park and not feel like crap. I just need, not jokes. I need support.”