‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino Faces Backlash After Slamming Her Maids On Instagram

Alexis Bellino didn't feel her employees were doing a good job.

Alexis Bellino is under fire after slamming her housekeepers on Instagram for failing to properly clean her Southern California home.

According to a November 29 report from Daily Mail, fans reacted badly after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted an image taken inside of her home and put her employees on blast after they neglected to find several items that had disappeared into her couch.

“When your couch accidentally disconnects and you realize your maids aren’t doing deep cleaning. Found two socks too,” Bellino wrote in the caption of a photo that included scattered feathers, paper cutouts, and a pen.

Following Bellino’s post, a number of fans fired back at her for her “first world problems” and wondered if she would be okay to clean up the mess by herself.

“I usually never comment and am not trying to be snarky but the way you said ‘maids’ was really tacky,” one person said. “I have cleaning people myself and I don’t expect them to routinely move furniture.”

Another fan slammed Bellino for using the word “maid” because it made her sound “privileged.” Instead, they recommended she should be referring to her staff members as “house keepers” because it sounds better. One person took things a bit further and suggested Bellino’s use of the word “maid” was “gross.”

While Bellino stayed online after sharing the Instagram post, she didn’t address the backlash she received. Instead, the mother of three focused her attention on shopping on Black Friday and shared a video and photo of her travels.

Also on Instagram, Bellino recently revealed that her three children — who she shares with ex-husband Jim Bellino — and her boyfriend, Andy Bohn, along with his two kids, decorated their home for Christmas all by themselves.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bellino made a name for herself years ago when she appeared on four seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, when it comes to making a full-time return following her Season 14 cameo alongside friend Emily Simpson, Bellino recently told Hollywood Life that she’s simply not interested in exposing her life to the Bravo TV cameras any longer.

“I love the time I’ve had on there, I learned a lot too. It was a great experience and I will do another cameo, but that book has closed,” she explained, adding that she and her kids are too busy to take part in the series.