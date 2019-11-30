‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Rocks Unbuttoned Christmas Pajamas In Sexy New Selfies

Maitland Ward is ready for Christmas in her sexy holiday-themed pajamas. On Saturday, the former Boy Meets World star took to her Instagram account to show off the ensemble in a set of new selfies.

In the photos, Maitland looks smoking hot as she rocks a pair of red leggings with black stripes on them. The bottoms show off the actress’ long, lean legs and curvy hips as she paired the pants with a bright red long-sleeved top.

Maitland left the top two buttons of the shirt undone to flaunt her ample cleavage. She smiled for the camera while holding her phone up to the mirror in her bathroom.

Maitland wore her shoulder-length red hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back as she raved over her brand new phone case in the caption of the pictures.

The actress also rocked a full face of makeup for the shots, an application that included defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink eyeshadow and a shimmering glow on her face. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a dark pink lip color to complete the morning glam look. She also had red polish on her nails.

Maitland’s more than 973,000 Instagram followers seemed to love the post and quickly began to show the photos some love. They clicked the like button more than 8,200 times and left over 180 comments in the span of just 20 minutes after it was posted to the social networking site.

“Red hair and curves!!!! Deadly combo and my true kryptonite! Well done, Lady,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“You are so yummy, perfect, sexy, nice, gorgeous, stunning, and beautiful. I love you so much. You are my lovely queen,” another adoring admirer stated.

“You are the most gorgeous redhead I’ve ever seen,” a third social media user gushed.

“Great case and rocking the holiday pjs already. Nice!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland’s pajama look covered up much more than her usual social media snaps. The actress took to Instagram just one day prior wearing nothing but a see-through black lace bra and a skimpy g-string as she announced her newest adult entertainment project for her fans.

The model went full bombshell in the photo as she stood in front of a blue background and rocked the skimpy lingerie along with a seductive look on her face.

That post also proved to be very popular among Maitland Ward’s fans, and has raked in over 57,000 likes and over 640 comments to date.