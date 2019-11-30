Hailey Bieber Has The Most Hilarious Response To Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber set tongues wagging over the Thanksgiving holiday when she posted an image of herself holding her stomach. Instantly, fans theorized that the model was pregnant with her first child and ready to share the news with the world – but she was quick to shut things down by calling the rumors “funny” and announced that she just really liked to eat.

A few weeks ago, husband Justin Bieber revealed to the world that he is ready to start having babies with Hailey, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Unsurprisingly, the public immediately began watching for any sign that she might be making good on that wish. So when she posted an image showing her cradling her belly, while wearing black biker shorts and a white hoodie with matching hat, smiling while her husband placed a protective hand on her back, the reactions were swift.

“Is it just me or Hailey Baldwin is officially pregnant??? I swear every time a woman is pregnant I guess it right,” one person wrote.

A second image from the same instance shows Justin, in a black shirt and sporting bleached white hair, even closer behind her with his hand still on her back. In it, he is smiling as she continues to walk with her hand on her belly.

According to The Blast, Hailey took the rumors in stride, laughing off the suggestion with a quick – and hilarious – dismissal.

“The internet is funny!! No, I’m not pregnant I just really love food,” she wrote.

She followed the post with an image on her Instagram stories showing her snuggled up with a pooch while she wears a gold watch, gold hoop earrings, and a red t-shirt.

No doubt her husband’s recent comments on expanding their family have made people extra-vigilant. When he posted a photo of Hailey and his wedding with a caption about having kids, the comments on the post couldn’t wait to see it happen.

Loading...

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better every day!” Bieber wrote. “The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way.”

“Next season BABIES,” he added.

Many people reacted with encouragement, telling the couple to “have babies already.” But others weren’t so into it, telling Justin that he should be focusing on making more music, instead.

Hailey has also added fuel to the baby-rumor fire after she recently called her husband her “future baby daddy.”