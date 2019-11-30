Anastasiya Kvitko Wears A Pink Bikini Top That Can Barely Contain Her Assets

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is no stranger to posting revealing shots, and treated her 10.2 million fans to yet another where she appeared to nearly burst out of her tiny pink bikini top. It was just one of the uploads that showed again why the buxom brunette has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

The upload was posted onto the Miami-based beauty’s Instagram story. In the short clip, Anastasiya filmed herself from above while she was in a car. Her hair was styled straight and sleek, and she added to her look with strong brows, eyeliner, and a nude lip.

Though the video began on Anastasiya’s face, she soon focused downwards so that viewers were given full view of her mauve bikini top. The top was almost too small for the buxom brunette, and it struggled to contain her ample assets. The result was that she revealed to her audience a generous amount of side and underboob, no doubt much to her followers’ delight.

The top itself featured an underwire cut and a ruched curve neckline. In addition to the shoulder spaghetti straps, two other straps extended from the center of the bust to wrap around the stunner’s neck to create a mock halter look.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Anastasiya then lowered the camera further to show off the rest of the ensemble. Instead of the expected matching bikini bottom, the Russian bombshell wore a pair of white pants. They were formed out of a netting pattern, and thus were sheer enough to showcase the stunner’s toned and tanned legs.

Her sitting position made her hips look even curvier than usual, and further accentuated her incredible hourglass figure. Anastasiya then completed the look with her usual Cartier bracelets.

The beauty began the clip by playfully moving some escaped strands of hair behind her ear in a sensual motion. She then slightly cocked her head, and let her hand brush over her shoulder. She at last brought her hand down to her thigh as she focused on her pants.

In the corner of the video was a cute blue winking heart.

Though Anastasiya has not been pictured wearing the same bikini top in her normal Instagram feed, she has worn a similar color, as seen below.

In addition, she has recently worn the white netted cover up pants.

Anastasiya has been on a bikini binge over the holiday weekend, and recently floored fans with a steamy three picture update in a teeny yellow set. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the beauty delighted fans after getting some sand on her perky posterior in the process.