Katelyn Runck Unbuttons Romper & Exposes Chest In Flirty Update

Fitness model Katelyn Runck took to Instagram to tease her fans with a sexy update that showed her unbuttoning her romper and exposing her chest.

The beauty was sitting outside on a bridge that appeared to be at a park. Her shorts romper was cream-colored and featured a plunging neckline that called attention to her voluptuous chest. The romper also had buttons up the font, and shoulder straps that were tied in bows.

Katelyn went with natural-looking makeup that included smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a nude color on her lips. Her hair had a deep side part and appeared to be damp as it hung down in loose waves.

Her post was a series of three photos and a video that showed her posing in the romper. One picture showed Katelyn standing on the bridge looking at something off to the side. The snap captured her from the knees up, giving her followers a nice look at her hourglass shape and toned, tanned legs.The front of the romper was open all the way to her waist, displaying her cleavage.

Another photo showed the beauty sitting on the steps beside the bridge. She gave the camera a slight smile as she posed with one hand on her knee. In another photo, she gave the camera a sultry look while unbuttoning the top button on the romper.

The video captured Katelyn after she had completely unbuttoned the romper and was teasing her fans by revealing a good deal of exposed skin. The open number barely covered her breasts as she gave the camera flirty smiles and fluffed her hair while striking several poses.

In the caption, the beauty mentioned the seasons, and asked her followers to pick a favorite photo. Most of her fans seemed too distracted by the post to answer her question and simply gushed over gorgeous she looked.

“Perfection every time, in every picture,” one follower commented.

“Damn woman you’re just knocking them dead! Terrific, gorgeous video!!!!” wrote a second fan.

“Love all your photos and videos. Your a goddess. Thanks for all the inspiration,” a third admirer said.

“You look insanely beautiful it was worth following you,” commented a fourth follower.

Katelyn has been giving her 1.5 million followers a lot to get excited about in recent days. She has been updating her Instagram fairly regularly with sultry photos and videos that show off her fabulous figure. She recently wowed her fans in a tiger-print bikini.