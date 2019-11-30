Woman Reportedly Discovers Husband Is Having An Affair After Food Critic Posts Photo Of Restaurant

This Thanksgiving, one woman shared what she is thankful for with a Washington Post food critic, and her message is going viral. According to People Magazine, Tom Sietsema, who writes a column for the paper, recently shared that he received a note from a reader through his weekly live chat column. In it, the woman thanks him for exposing her cheating husband, who she spied dining with a woman in a photo featured in a recent column.

Sietsema was chatting with readers about romantic spots and places to dine in Charleston, South Carolina when he got a surprising message in his chat.

“Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn’t me!” the woman wrote. “Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair.”

She went on to say that she was grateful for Sietsema because he helped expose her husband’s infidelity.

“Just thought you’d be amused to hear of your part in the drama. This Thanksgiving I’m grateful to you for exposing a cheat!” she concluded.

Of course, the food critic, who famously weighed in on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort failing its health inspection, was shocked to hear the news and responded to the woman’s message, saying he hoped it was a joke.

“Please, please, please tell me this is a crank post,” Sietsema wrote. “I’d hate to learn otherwise. I file two reviews a week, for Food and the Magazine, so I’m not sure which restaurant this is.”

Later, the James Beard award-winner shared a screenshot of the chat in his social media channel with a warning.

“Cheaters, take heed!” he wrote.

He also re-tweeted a video of famous chef Gordon Ramsay expressing dismay.

Sietsema normally uses his Twitter account to post delectable images of food and restaurant recommendations as well as to interact with his fans.

But his recent post about the cheating husband has garnered a ton of attention, nabbing more retweets, likes, and comments than his posts usually see.

Some commenters question whether or not the post is a hoax, and one individual said that he appeared in a Post photo at a restaurant, but was asked to sign a release before the image could be used.

Others noted that people need to learn to be more cautious out in public since people are constantly sharing images on social media of the world around them.

Still others shared stories of their own experiences, saying that colleagues and friends had been caught out in a similar fashion.