Constance Nunes Gets Edgy In Tight Black Ensemble As She Promotes Rockstar Energy Drinks

Constance Nunes is proving that she’s one of the hottest women on Instagram in her latest photo, where she rocked a skintight, all-black ensemble.

In the photo, which was shared to Constance’s account on Friday, the model looked stunning as she wore a pair of fitted black jeans. The pants left little to the imagination as they showed off every curve of her hips and long, lean legs.

The brunette bombshell added a low-cut black top with thin spaghetti straps to reveal her ample cleavage and toned arms. She had her dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Constance accessorized the look with a belt around her tiny waist, some black heeled boots, and a pair of large gold hoop earrings. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and light pink lips.

Constance posed alongside a large stack of Rockstar energy drinks in the snap, and asked her fans which flavors were their favorite in the caption of the photo.

Of course, Constance’s over 389,000 fans fell in love with the sexy photo, and clicked the like button over 16,000 times while leaving more than 110 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to the network.

“Wow you are really beautiful and gorgeous have a nice weekend from Barcelona beautiful girl,” one of Constance’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“That’s a keeper right there,” another adoring fan stated.

“That’s a dangerous combination. You and a stack of Rockstar energy drinks. My heart would explode,” a third admirer said.

Loading...

“Gorgeous, love you and the Gotham garage episodes. What are you up to nowadays?!” a fourth social media user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance seems to have no problem showing off her gorgeous curves on Instagram. Earlier this month the model went completely naked to commemorate her birthday.

In the caption of the photo, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star opened up about how the last year of her life as been the most challenging so far as she’s suffered some “devastating personal challenges,” but encouraged her fans to keep getting up when they’ve been knocked down.

That post proved to be a very popular among Constance Nunes’ fans, and has gathered over 60,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments to date.