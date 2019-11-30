Kylie Jenner Reportedly Spends Up To $400,000 A Month On Security, According to Caitlyn Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner family has had their fair share of security concerns, from Kim Kardashian’s run-in with jewelry thieves in Paris to Kendall Jenner’s stalker who won’t take no for an answer. So it’s no surprise that the family is willing to spend some serious cash to keep themselves safe, but Caitlyn Jenner recently put a number on the price of safety – and it’s shocking.

According to People Magazine, Caitlyn, who is currently appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, revealed that Kylie Jenner spends a whopping $300,000 to $400,000 every single month to keep her and her daughter, Stormi, stafe.

“I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between [$300,000] and $400,000 a month,” said Caitlyn. “A ton of money.”

While speaking with her fellow contestants on the show, she opened up about the security situation in the Kardashian clan. According to the 70-year-old former Olympian, the family doesn’t go anywhere without security nearby, and that includes her daughter Kylie, who takes safety seriously enough to spend a huge amount of cash.

While it might seem like a difficult part of being famous, Caitlyn says that the family has gotten used to the reality of their situation and even appreciate having the peace of mind.

“They’re used to it. They’ve been doing it forever,” she said. “They like the security guys there.”

Despite their efforts, sister Kourtney Kardashian was recently robbed in her own home by someone who worked for her.

The Kardashian family apparently put a major focus on security after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. The KKW founder was alone in her hotel room when she was restrained and gagged and thrown on the bed while multiple masked men took millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her, including a 20-carat diamond ring.

After spending some time recuperating out of the public eye, husband Kanye West and Kim returned to public life with a much larger security presence.

Kris Jenner recently said that the incident made everyone in the family reconsider how they handle security issues, and the entire group has beefed up their security presence. But adding more security around them isn’t the only way that they’ve changed their lives to feel safer.

Loading...

“Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security — everyone is armed and licensed; it’s legit companies that protect all of us — but also the way that we deal with our lives on social media took a huge turn: what we show, what we don’t show,” said Kris.

Instead of sharing what they’re doing all the time, she says her family is more cautious now about when and what they post on social media.