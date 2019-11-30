Bebe Rexha Shows Off Stunning Hourglass Figure In Shiny Black Bustier, Reveals New Diet

Bebe Rexha is flaunting her hourglass curves in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the singer is wearing a shiny black bustier top that looks as though it was made from leather. She’s striking a provocative pose with one hip jutted out as she hooks the thumbs of both hands on her thick black belt. Her blunt blond bob appears to have been in motion when the photo was taken as it’s swished off to one side with a couple of golden tendrils flying in the other direction.

Bebe paired the look with matching leggings, boots and thick black bracelets on both hands. Layered silver chains adorn her hip and appear to be connected to the belt. Her eye makeup is dark and dramatic but she balances that with soft pink lipstick.

In the caption, the “I’m A Mess” singer revealed that she has been avoiding eating refined sugars and bad carbs.

The post accumulated over 220,000 likes and 1,500-plus comments in the hour after it was posted. In those comments, Bebe’s fans gushed over the photo.

“You should’ve been in Charlie’s Angels,” one fan wrote.

“You kill me with this beauty,” another added.

“Most beautiful woman on earth,” a third fan gushed.

But one commenter questioned whether she was really committed to her new eating regimen.

“Flashback to 2 posts ago with that pie in your hand,” they wrote before adding a crying emoji to the comment. The commenter was referring to a photo that the singer posted on Thanksgiving in which she’s holding a pumpkin pie. Bebe saw the comment and replied that she didn’t eat the pie.

But most of the comments were positive and several of them were collections of emoji meant to express admiration.

This is hardly the first time that Bebe Rexha has popped up on Instagram in a curve-hugging all-black outfit. In a previous post, the singer is pictured rocking a latex catsuit on stage during her performance at the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour stop in New York City recently. In the photo, she’s wearing detachable black sleeves as she raises her arms, a move that reveals the silver chains that adorn the ensemble. The photo has been liked more than 350,000 times since it was posted five days ago and over 1,500 Instagram users have commented on it.

In the caption, Bebe hinted that she aspires to go on a solo tour in 2020.

“My New Years resolution and Christmas wish is a Bebe tour 2020,” she wrote. “Ready to work my a** off but not my actual a** I love it too much.”