Britney Spears Was Just Trolled By Sister Jamie Lynn In The Funniest Way

Sisters are known to tease each other, and it appears that Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears are no different, as Jamie Lynn jokingly trolled her sister in the funniest of ways over the weekend.

It all started with the new “gonna tell my kids” viral social media trend. The meme centers on posting a picture and adding a caption that jokes about telling future children the wrong subject in the picture. For example, one popular meme is a photo of Lisa Kudrow, as Phoebe Buffay from Friends, playing the guitar. The accompanying caption threatens to tell the future generation it is actually a picture of Taylor Swift (via Yahoo! Lifestyle).

Accordingly, American singer and voice actor Lil Hank Williams posted on Instagram the famous picture of Britney with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake wearing matching head-to-toe denim at the 2001 American Music Awards.

In the shot, Britney wore a strapless jean dress with a huge diamond choker necklace, matching earrings and a bracelet. She also accessorized with a silver chain belt around her waist to emphasize her hourglass figure and let her blond hair cascade down to just past her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the “Cry Me a River” singer favored a Canadian tuxedo, with jean pants, blue shirt, and a denim blazer. Justin even accessorized with a matching jean hat. He wore a pair of clear sunglasses and oversized silver chain as the final touch to his ensemble.

In the accompanying caption, Lil Hank Williams teased that he was going to tell his kids that the Britney-Justin picture was actually one of himself and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Fans loved the cheeky upload, awarding it over 133,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

However, what fans might have loved even more was Jamie Lynn’s funny response to the caption.

“Tellin mine the same,” she joked in a way to troll her sister’s fashion faux pas.

Jamie Lynn’s reply earned around 1,035 likes and a number of laughing replies. Even Lil Hank Williams had to respond to Jamie Lynn’s remark.

“Tell ur sister we need to have a family meeting. Mine and urs,” he returned, which earned over 730 likes as well.

Instagram users continued to go into hysterics over the exchange.

“Lmao… this is too funny bro,” gushed one user, with the laughing-crying emoji.

“Who the heck runs your insta they need a raise,” added another.

While Jamie Lynn may have been feeling sassy on social media this week, Britney instead focused on gratitude in light of the Thanksgiving holiday. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the “Toxic” singer wrote that she had “so much to be grateful for” in a sweet candy cane snap.