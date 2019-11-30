Blond Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Enviable Curves In Extremely Tight Spandex Shorts

Rosanna Arkle got the pulses of her fans racing this week when she shared a photo of herself in a pair of skintight shorts to her Instagram account on Saturday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Rosanna is seen standing on a balcony and posing with her backside to the camera. The Australian model looked like a total smokeshow as she lifted one of her legs off the ground and tilted her head back.

The blond beauty rocked a pair of gray spandex shorts that put her curvy booty and long, lean legs on full display. She also showcased her tiny waist and toned arms in a tan crop top.

Rosanna wore her long, golden locks pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head as the straight strands fell down her back. She also accessorized her look with a pair of small gold earrings.

The model opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, an application which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink eyeshadow, and a bronzed glow. She added a light pink lip color and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Rosanna revealed that she made it to the Philippines and that she had already fallen in love with the country.

The background of the snap shows a stunning ocean scene, complete with green foliage, a blue sky, and sandy beach to further prove the model’s point.

Of course, Rosanna’s nearly 5 million followers approved of the photo and made short work of clicking the like button over 36,000 times and leaving more than 380 comments in the first six hours after it went live on the platform.

“Ummmm Can we take a moment and appreciate how amazing your body is!!!” one of Rosanna’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Have a great time in The Philippines beautiful,” another fan stated.

Loading...

“Love the tight fit shorts,” a third social media user said.

“Ok, let me pick my jaws off the ground,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna steamed up social media just one day before her booty shorts snap when she rocked a neon pink dress that she left partially unzipped to showcase her ample cleavage.

The model went full bombshell with her hair and makeup in the photo, which she used to promote the brand FashionNova.

That snap was also beloved by Rosanna Arkle’s fans and has raked in over 33,000 likes and more than 450 comments to date.