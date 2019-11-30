Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Yoga Pants And A Sports Bra

Actress and pop star Vanessa Hudgens had her 36.3 million Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling snap of herself in workout gear for Black Friday. As she explained in the caption, she shared the post to encourage her followers to buy pieces from her collaboration collection with Avia.

In the picture, Vanessa sat with her legs spread on a black workout bench in what appeared to be an industrial-looking space. The sun was shining through windows towards the back of the space and illuminating Vanessa’s glistening skin. She rocked a sports bra that flaunted just a hint of cleavage, and a pair of matching high-waisted yoga pants in a bold white and blue print. She kept her look simple, layering on a few delicate necklaces, rings and bracelets to add a bit of sparkle to her ensemble for the photoshoot.

Vanessa’s brunette locks were pulled back in a ponytail and she had a small white towel slung around her shoulders, presumably to wipe up any sweat after her workout. The bombshell flaunted her toned physique, showing off a hint of her abs and her toned arms for her eager followers. The actress also placed a link to the Avia Vanessa Hudgens Collection in the bio of her Instagram profile. The pieces in the range are at a relatively low price point, with many sports bras starting at under $20.

Vanessa’s followers loved the athletic and super sexy shot, and the post racked up over 573,000 likes within just 15 hours. Vanessa’s post even received a like from fellow actress Kate Beckinsale, who often shares snaps of herself in workout gear as well.

The brunette bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look and to shower Vanessa with praise.

One follower was planning on making a few purchases and commented, “I STILL need to get clothes from your line. BUT I just got paid so I’m DEFINITELY getting them asap!”

“My god you are beautiful,” another fan said.

“What… a… QUEEN!” another fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

The shot was a departure from a lot of the content Vanessa has been sharing recently. The brunette beauty was really into the Halloween spirit, and throughout October shared plenty of spooky and sexy snaps. As The Inquisitr reported, she looked gorgeous in a The Nightmare Before Christmas costume next to her boyfriend, Austin Butler, who was dressed as Jack Skellington while Vanessa dressed as Sally.