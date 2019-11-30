Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Celebrates Friendsgiving With The ‘Ladies’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, stunned in a picture where she celebrated Friendsgiving with the “ladies.”

Friendsgiving is a popular new trend to have another Thanksgiving-style meal but with a group of friends instead of family. Lola is often pictured having fun with her fellow NYU freshmen, so it was fitting that the group would be eager to celebrate the holiday together.

The picture was taken from the social media account of one of Lola’s friends, and showed the aspiring music major cozied up with five other girls.

The setting for the shot was a stunning living room with tapestry-inspired wall hangings in the background, as well as a hallway with a number of dangling chandeliers. The group of girls squeezed together on the sofa in the foreground of the shot.

Lola was pictured on the far left, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black tracksuit-looking pants. She styled her long brunette locks straight and sleek, and they cascaded down past her shoulders to nearly her waist. She kept her makeup simple, letting her natural beauty shine through with the faintest swipe of blush and some mascara.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a trendy patterned headband, which she also wore when she celebrated Thanksgiving with her family, as seen in the family shot previously covered by The Inquisitr.

The other girls appeared to be dressed in similarly comfy and casual attire. A couple of the ladies wore jeans, one wore a pair of grey sweatpants, and two more wore black pants — one with a fashionable vertical stripe accent. The group all also appeared to be wearing warm knits or waffle tops for their shirts.

The six were arranged in the sweetest pose; three of the girls — including Lola — were sure to smile at the camera for the shot, while three others appeared to be mid-laugh at a funny joke.

In the caption, Lola’s friend referred to the group as her “ladies,” and added a pink heart emoji.

The upload earned just shy of 500 likes, and almost all of the girls — as well as their friends — left sweet comments underneath.

“Love you guys,” wrote one, with the teared-up face emoji.

“How did I get so lucky?” added another, with the sighing emoji face.

“Miss this & I miss u,” wrote a third, with an orange heart and also employing the teared-up face.

“This is so cute,” concluded a fourth.

This is not the first time that Lola has been pictured enjoying time with friends, and she looked gorgeous in a green dress with a number of the same girls in a fun Halloween night out, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.