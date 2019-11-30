Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore had her Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling selfie that featured her toned body in black lace lingerie.

In the shot, Tarsha posed in front of a made bed in what appeared to be her bedroom. The bed had a gray tufted headboard, a crisp white comforter, and a variety of gray pillows and a soft gray throw blanket. Her followers were likely too distracted by her incredible body to pay much attention to the background, though. The stunner from Australia rocked a black lace lingerie set that flaunted all her curves. The top was a relatively simple style, with lace details on the cups and a hint of her cleavage showing.

The bottoms were a high-cut style that stretched over her hips, elongating her legs while still showing off her toned stomach. Tarsha amped up the sex appeal of the look by layering on a lace garter belt. The waistband of the belt sat right at her natural waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure. It featured lace details that paired well with the bra, and she opted not to actually hook the clips onto stockings, but rather just let them dangle down her toned thighs.

Tarsha’s long hair was tousled in a bedhead style, and hung loose. She had on natural makeup, with what appeared to be a hint of pink gloss and very neutral eye makeup. Her natural beauty shone in the snap, which she took herself with her cell phone. In the caption of the post, she directed her followers to the brand where her lingerie came from.

The Australian beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the post racked up over 15,400 likes within just two hours. Many of Tarsha’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling look, and on the Australian bombshell’s body.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Wow you look absolutely gorgeous and very sexy tarsha,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Ridiculously sexy,” another fan said.

One follower simply commented “perfection.”

Tarsha has been loving black lace lingerie lately. Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a late-night snap in which she rocked a black lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The ensemble showcased her curves to perfection, and she took the steamy snap while standing outside on a balcony with the city lights behind her for a different vibe than her normal shots.