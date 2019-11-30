Larsa Pippen Grabs A Fistful Of Hair In A Bikini As She Hits The Pool

Larsa Pippen proved that her bikini game is strong in her latest Instagram update, which she posted to her account on Saturday morning.

Larsa looked smoking hot as she stood near a swimming pool wearing a tiny brown-tan-black-and-white bikini while striking a seductive pose for the camera.

The model’s two-piece showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, long, lean legs, and ample cleavage. She grabbed a fistful of her long, brown hair and pulled it out of her face as the rest of her mane fell in sleek, straight strands down her back.

Larsa accessorized her look with a pair of small earrings and some trendy sunglasses. She appeared to wear a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a pink lipstick on her plump pout. She also opted for white polish on her toenails.

In the background of the photo, some green shrubbery is visible, along with a white outdoor couch and matching table. Next to that is a white metal bicycle with flower embellishments in the basket.

In the caption of the photo, Larsa reveals that her bikini was made by the brand PrettyLittleThing.

Of course, the model’s over 1.8 million followers went wild for the sexy snapshot. They quickly began to show their love for the photo, which earned over 13,000 likes and more than 150 comments within the first three hours after it was shared to the social networking site.

“The good life. Enjoy! You deserve it,” one of Larsa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I’m in love with this woman,” another adoring fan stated.

“God, you really are super hot,” a third comment read.

“There is nothing more beautiful than appreciating how good that bikini looks on your beautiful body, I would not stop looking at it all day,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa showed off her enviable curves on Instagram just hours before her bikini photo.

The model rocked a skintight white silk corset dress that left little to the imagination while she posed in front of some gorgeous greenery in a full face of elegant makeup. In the caption of the snap, Larsa revealed that she was in Abu Dhabi.

That post proved to be a popular upload for Larsa Pippen as well, and has accumulated over 21,000 likes and more than 240 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted.