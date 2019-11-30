Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Celebrates 5th Anniversary With ‘Great Gatsby’ Themed Wedding Throwback

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary by posting to Instagram a throwback photo of the most memorable day of her life, her stunning nuptials to Jionni LaValle in November 2014.

The over-the-top event, with a theme taken straight from the Leonardo DiCaprio film The Great Gatsby, capped off a relationship that lasted four years and produced two children — son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna, who were 2-years-old and 2-months-old respectively, when their parents officially tied the knot.

In the stunning photo, Nicole and Jionni are seen sharing a sweet kiss next to an old-fashioned car from the era as they toasted one another.

The Jersey Shore star said in the photo’s caption that her husband would always be her “Mr. Gatsby.”

New Jersey Bride Magazine, who gave readers an inside look at the couple’s opulent wedding, revealed details of the day in a photo spread and accompanying story.

The magazine reported that Nicole’s romantic gown was designed by Eve of Milady. Although it was covered by a white wrap in the photo the reality star posted to social media, the gown featured stunning details such as a sweetheart neckline with small cap sleeves, all of which were enhanced with intricate beading of both rhinestones and pearls.

The reality star accented her look with a dramatic floor-length veil attached to a rhinestone headband. She carried a sparkling brooch bouquet.

Drop earrings, reminiscent of those worn by the women of the era, and a three-strand pearl bracelet with a rhinestone brooch clip finished her elegant look.

Thus far, the photo has been liked over 450,000 times.

Fans commented on the image positively, sending their well wishes to the couple who welcomed their third child, Angelo, earlier this year.

“Happy anniversary and many more!” said one fan, sending good wishes to the duo, who met while Nicole was filming the original Jersey Shore series back in 2010.

A second fan remarked of the occasion, “To many more Snooki.”

“Can’t believe it’s already been 5 years! happy anniversary,” commented a third fan on the social media site.

New Jersey Bride spoke to Nicole regarding their couple’s theme choice shortly after the wedding, and she revealed it was Jionni who came up with the idea for an event that reflected the fashion depicted in the movie, a favorite of the duo.

“It was Jionni’s idea to use Gatsby as the theme of our wedding,” says Nicole. “We saw the movie together and both loved it. Plus, my favorite colors are black and gold, which fits with the 1920s Art-Deco style, so it was perfect.”