‘Big Brother’ Stars React To Julie Chen’s Over-The-Top Thanksgiving Spread

The CBS star hosted a lavish Thanksgiving for a crowd.

Julie Chen Moonves went over-the-top for Thanksgiving. The longtime Big Brother host had a major Turkey Day feast at the mansion she shares with her husband, Les Moonves, and she posted photos from the festive day on her Instagram page.

In a series of photos, Chen Moonves showed off her supersized, silver-laden serving area as well as gorgeous place settings for a crowd. The dinner table is adorned with fall foliage, and charger plates and napkins in gorgeous autumn colors. Based on the amount of seating and the piles of plates on the serving table, the longtime CBS host appeared to be hosting at least a couple dozen family members and friends for the holiday.

The Big Brother veteran even shared a copy of her menu with her Instagram followers. The Thanksgiving feast included traditional roast turkey, maple glazed ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing with sausage, apples and pecans, sauteed green beans, pumpkin pie, and apple streusel pie, and more.

In the caption to the photo, Chen Moonves wrote that she was hosting another “successful Thanksgiving.” It’s no surprise that fans and friends had a lot to say about the CBS star’s lavish holiday feast.

“I’ll be a few minutes late! But I’m otw,” wrote Big Brother Season 18 veteran James Huling.

“Your menu and table setting looks amazing Julie! Happy Thanksgiving,” added Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina.

And Big Brother 20’s Kaitlyn Herman chimed in with, “Happy thanksgiving Julie!!! We love you!”

But a couple of Chen Moonves’ followers felt her post showing off her huge Thanksgiving feast was “tone deaf.”

“Ahh Julie I see another small gathering!” one follower wrote.

Others called out Julie’s claim that she hosted the dinner, by pointing out that it was likely her chef and a team of housekeepers who worked all the holiday magic.

Longtime fans of Chen Moonves miss her everyday presence on The Talk, the CBS chatfest she quit last year on the heels of her husband Les’ misconduct scandal, so the inside look at her Thanksgiving Day was a welcome treat.

The new post comes amid Chen Moonves’ recent teasers that something could be brewing with Big Brother. While the usual Big Brother: Celebrity Edition does not appear to be on CBS’ winter schedule for a third season, Chen Moonves recently posted a series of hints that an all-stars edition could be in the works. Other fans think another season of the CBS All-Access series Big Brother: Over the Top could be coming soon.