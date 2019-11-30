Adam Levine Spills Details Of Exciting New Project With ‘The Irishman’ Star Joe Pesci On Instagram

Fans were very excited to learn about the duo's collaboration.

Adam Levine spilled exciting news on Instagram where he revealed to fans a new music project alongside The Irishman star Joe Pesci. The former Voice coach took to the social media site over the Thanksgiving holiday to post not only a series of intimate photos of their work together but his own descriptions of how this unique project between the two men came to be.

Levine’s first post revealed details of his surprising collaboration of an album with the Oscar-winning star of Goodfellas, a group of songs titled Pesci…Still Singing. The album includes 13 tunes of the actor’s versions of music standards such as “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Round Midnight,” and a unique collaboration with Levine on the Stevie Wonder classic, “My Cherie Amour.”

The singer and songwriter revealed that when he first heard Pesci sing, he was “astonished” and “begged” the legendary actor to allow him to produce a record with him. Levine also remarked that he is glad that the actor’s musical talent is now available for everyone to hear.

The black-and-white photo that accompanied Levine’s post shows the musician and Pesci in the studio together, heads down, looking at the mixing board and appearing to be deep in thought.

Levine is wearing a t-shirt, with a large tiger tattoo visible on his forearm as he looks away from the camera. Pesci is seen in the photo wearing a dark shirt, hat, and sunglasses.

The former Voice coach posted more photos shortly thereafter where he gave his fans further information about his and Pesci’s surprising collaboration.

Levine explained that this project was several years in the making and the accompanying photos were taken during their sessions. These included Levine and Pesci together in the studio, wearing headphones while standing in front of microphones, and two black-and-white photos of the unlikely pals appearing to discuss something with one another.

The second sequence of photos appears to show the camaraderie formed between the two superstars from the world of movies and music.

Fans were excited at the news of the project and took to the comments section of the accompanying photos to voice their opinions, which came on the heels of Pesci’s Netflix premiere of his new film, The Irishman. In the movie, the actor teams up with director Martin Scorsese, and fellow legendary stars Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino.

“The album is great Adam! What a genius idea! Thank you and Joe for it. It’s a classic and couldn’t have come at a better time,” said one fan on Instagram regarding news of Pesci’s album.

A second fan commented, “Couldn’t get more gangster than this!”

“Something I’d love to listen to,” noted a third fan of both talented men.

Pesci…Still Singing is available for download from Apple music.