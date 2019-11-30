‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Calls Out Thomas’ Name In An Intimate Moment With Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a shocking turn of events when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) misspeaks in a heated moment of passion. In fact, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will be so shocked at her faux pas that he may just decide to call off the wedding, per She Knows Soaps.

Sally Calls Out Another’s Name

According to the latest soap opera spoilers, Wyatt and Sally will be in the throes of an embrace when Sally utters the name of another. Obviously, both she and Wyatt will be stunned when Sally calls out another man’s name. If Sally’s really that committed to Wyatt, why is she thinking about somebody else while she is with him?

The Inquisitr reports that the whole situation will leave a nasty taste in Wyatt’s mouth. In fact, he will reconsider whether he and Sally should be getting married at all. He will start to question if Sally has really left the past behind if she’s calling out someone else’s name during their most intimate moment.

It Sally Still Lusting After Thomas?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sally only had an on-screen affair with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Unlike most of the characters of the CBS soap, Sally doesn’t bed hop the way that the others do and is one of the most loyal women on The Bold and the Beautiful.

At the time that Sally and Thomas were so committed to each other that the designer asked her to move to New York with him. But things didn’t work out for them and Sally returned to L.A. with nothing but the clothes on her back. At this point, Wyatt took her in before they fell in love and had a romance of their own.

It seems as if Sally will utter Thomas’ name during her embrace with Wyatt. Of course, Wyatt won’t be thrilled when his fiancé betrays her thoughts, or so he will believe. Sally will probably also be shocked that she mentioned Thomas after all this time. She may even begin to doubt herself and her feelings.

Wyatt Torn Between Two Women

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Wyatt will be furious. Thomas betrayed his family in the worst possible way when he kept Beth Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) identity a secret. Thomas is also obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and grates on Wyatt’s nerves because of how it impacts his brother.

But before Wyatt lashes out and cancels the wedding plans, he would be wise to remember that he has previously admitted that he is torn between two women.

Wyatt is in love with both Sally and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). And he proposed to Sally just because he believed she was the better of the two. He is certainly not over Flo or what they had together. Sally also knows how he feels about Flo but was just glad that he committed to her in the end.

Will Sally and Wyatt be able to work through this? Or is this the end of “Wally” and their red-hot romance?