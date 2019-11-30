Jen Selter Shows Off Toned Bod In Slimming Leggings On Instagram

Jen Selter showed off her toned bod in a pair of slimming leggings recently on Instagram. She was seen standing indoors in front of her impressive shoe collection, as she held up a bright blue bag of her branded protein bars with her right hand. The model’s sports bra and leggings were matching, in a bright blue and black design, with white accents throughout.

The bra had a classic cut, with a thick stripe of black in the center. The black was accentuated with white piping which continued on her pants, which featured a low waistline. The front of it laced up with white string, which she tied into a bow. The leggings also featured bright blue fabric on the outside of her legs, while the inside of her legs were in black. The fabric curved by her hips and offered an extremely slimming look. She completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers.

The stunner looked down at the camera screen for the selfie, as she smiled with her lips closed. Jen wore her hair down in a middle part, with a braid falling down the front of her right shoulder. She sported lipstick and eyeshadow, and didn’t wear any visible jewelry. The model also propped out her right foot for the shot.

In the backdrop were multiple white shelves with sneakers lining each shelf. This included a shelf that was seemingly made up only of neon yellow sneakers, while black boots filled the floor space below. Sunlight streamed through the floor-to-ceiling windows and lit up the light wood flooring on the right side of the frame.

Fans gushed about the fitness model in the comments section.

“This sportswear is definitely made for you :),” complimented a follower.

“Holy abs. Stomach is looking shredded babe,” noted an admirer.

Loading...

“You still look ripped after all that heavy feasting,” wrote a fan.

“Love the gear, I wish you have more shipping options because I don’t want to pay $10 for just shipping,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Jen shared another update on Thursday that showed her rocking another set of workout gear. This time, she showed off her figure in a white sports bra and matching leggings. Both the top and bottoms featured white sheer accents, which added a sexy spin. This was more apparent with her leggings, as she stood with her left foot popped out. The sheer paneling made it appear as though she were wearing a pair of shorts and stockings to match.