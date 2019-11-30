Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Booty As She Climbs Stairs To A Private Jet

Plus-size model, Ashley Alexiss, shared a new Instagram update today as she rocked a pair of tight jeans. She was seen climbing the stairs to a private jet, as her captions suggested that she’s ready to embark on a vacation. The jeans were a dark blue wash with brighter fabric by her booty. The pants fit her snugly, and combined with her pose, left her booty on display. The model also wore a black leather jacket, along with black heels. The shoes offered the brightest pop of color in her ensemble, however, thanks to the bright red soles.

Ashley was spotted climbing the stairs to a private jet, and held onto the railing with her left hand. Meanwhile, she looked over her left shoulder to her left and smiled widely. The stunner wore her hair down in a side part, as she curled the ends of her locks. She brushed some of her hair behind her shoulders, with her highlights popping against her dark jacket. She accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The white plane that she was climbing into had three, bright blue stripes on the side. From what could be seen of the inside of the plane, there appeared to be wood paneling on the walls. Three, circular windows could also be seen. The photo was taken on a cloudy day, although patches of bright blue sky could be seen.

This update was geotagged in Boston, Massachusetts, with fans likely looking forward to finding out where she’s headed.

Fans gushed about Ashley in the comments section, with plenty of people sounding a little jealous of her supposed getaway.

“Please take me with you oh my,” asked a follower.

“What nobody else is invited??” joked an admirer.

“@ashalexiss was that at Logan airport today? I was working out on the runway in the area where all the private jets are,” wrote a fan.

“You are the Reigning and Undisputed QUEEN OF THE BOOTYVERSE Whatever you want for Christmas it’s Your’s Gorgeous Goddess,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, two days ago, Ashley shared another Instagram update where she flaunted her booty. This update showed her wearing a pair of black leggings, which she paired with a light gray sweater and black boots. She was spotted posing at night-time under bright lights at a parking garage. The bombshell looked over her right shoulder with a smile on her face, while her blond locks were brushed in front of her right shoulder.