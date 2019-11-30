Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Daisy Dukes And A Scandalous Neon Pink Tank

Pint-sized rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast had her 3.3 million Instagram followers drooling with a smoking-hot snap of herself and a crew of others. The picture she shared was to promote a Black Friday sale being put on by The LOL Cartel.

Chanel was in the middle of the picture and sizzled in a skimpy outfit that revealed plenty of her toned physique. She wore a pair of Daisy Duke shorts that exposed her incredible legs and paired it with a neon pink tank that showed off a hint of sideboob. She added even more color to her look by tying a tie-dye sweater around her waist and rocked some bright neon yellow sneakers.

Chanel’s hair was long and done in soft waves, and it cascaded down her back. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and looked off into the distance in the shot rather than straight at the camera.

The group around her were also dressed in casual attire, revealing a varying amount of skin. The individual sitting on the sidewalk in front went in jean shorts and no shirt, while another guy wore full jeans and a T-shirt. One girl paired a backward baseball cap with a string bikini top, and another rocked Daisy Dukes just like Chanel. The picture had a major street style vibe as the group posed on a dirty sidewalk with a colorful mural on the wall behind them.

Chanel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 6,600 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the group photo, although most were focused primarily on the Ridiculousness star and her curvaceous physique.

“Awesome picture, I’d wear most of that, you’re looking fantastic,” one follower said.

“Working those legs I see,” another fan added, loving the way Chanel looked in the tiny Daisy Dukes she rocked.

“Chanel Girl you look fabulous,” a third admirer commented.

“Oh my god this photo,” a fourth Instagram user said in the comments section.

Chanel loves to flaunt her curves in street style looks on Instagram for her eager followers — and give them a glimpse into her world. She’s frequently spotted showing off her signature laugh on the MTV show Ridiculousness, where she rocks all kinds of styles. Earlier this month, she shared a look with her followers that included a pair of wild plaid pants and a low-cut black tank that put her cleavage on full display. She added a little something extra to the ensemble by layering on a jacket as well.