UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Bares Cleavage In Sparkly Jacket: ‘Black Friday Has Officially Landed’

For Arianny Celeste, Black Friday has officially landed, and she wowed her Instagram followers with a picture of herself in a sexy suit with nothing under the jacket.

In the image, which was a paid ad for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, Arianny sat casually atop a stool. She wore a glamorous white sparkly pantsuit, which she described as “dope,” and it might be the perfect thing for holiday or New Year’s Eve parties.

The Overhaulin’ star wore nothing under the jacket, which clasped near her belly button and showed off a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. The garment had old-school shoulder pads and long sleeves, and the model’s dark manicure was visible as she held onto the lower edges of the jacket. The matching pants featured a generous straight leg cut. Arianny wore nude, high-heeled sandals on her feet.

The brunette beauty wore her long hair in loose waves, which fell over one shoulder and down her back. Arianny wore soft pastel-colored eyeshadow with white and purple expertly blended to make her big brown eyes pop under her thick eyebrows. Black eyeliner completed the look around her eyes.

Arianny wore rose-colored blusher as well as highlights to accent her facial features. Finally, she wore a beautiful pink lipstick on her full lips to complete her glam makeup.

Arianny’s fans loved her picture, with more than 5,700 hitting the “like” button in just under an hour. Plus, dozens took the time to drop a compliment to the model in the reply section. The overall consensus about the picture is that it was fire, and many people replied with multiple flame emoji to drive home the sentiment.

“So pretty. I think you’re absolutely perfect,” gushed one fan who also put heart, fire, and blushing emoji in the comment.

“A Belated Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. THANK YOU for being one of the reasons a smile NEVER EVER leaves my face. I love you,” another follower praised, including several fire and various other emoji.

“You look beautiful in that Ari!!” wrote a third fan of the UFC octagon girl.

“Too much beauty in one pic,” a fourth follower took the time to write.

The model also took to her Instagram story to let her fans know that she had several other Black Friday promotions available. The deals included her 2020 calendar and hoodie bundle, as well as deep discounts on Girlfriend Box, which is a curated box that she founded.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny shared an image of herself from the Girlfriend Box holiday photo shoot.