Jojo Babie Rocks Hot Pink Sports Bra & Holds A Matching Drink

Jojo Babie rocked a hot pink sports bra in a new Instagram update today. She was seen wearing a pair of black, capri leggings too, as she completed her look with purple sneakers. The bra featured a white 1st Phorm logo in the front center, while her leggings were unbranded. They fit her tightly, and featured a red stripe on the sides. The model also placed her left hand on a backpack, which was placed on a bench. The backpack also was branded with the 1st Phorm logo.

The stunner was seen posing outdoors at what appeared to be a park. She stood next to a green bench, where she placed not just her backpack, but also a couple of bottles of supplements. There was a large, white bottle and a small, black bottle placed on top. Jojo popped her left knee, and held a bottle in her right hand. And it turned out that the drink she was enjoying was the same color as her sports bra. The bottle was clear with a black cap.

“Your favorite Asian girl,” as she calls herself on her Instagram bio, wore her hair down in a side part. She also accessorized with dark, aviator sunglasses, and gave a small pout for the photo.

Behind her was a stretch of green lawn, which was peppered with small trees. Beyond that was a residential street with homes. The picture was taken on a sunny day, with the light illuminating Jojo. However, what was visible of the sky revealed that it was somewhat cloudy.

Fans gushed about the bombshell in the comments section.

“Your body is absolutely perfect,” declared a follower.

“Happiness is Jojo you are beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“@jojo_babie I can honestly say I think you are one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen #girlcrushes #wow,” raved an admirer.

“You are looking spectacular! Thanks for the info! Have a wonderful weekend @jojo_babie,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Jojo previously shared another photo of herself rocking a sports bra. It was a very small bra, which featured a giant cut-out on her chest. This left her underboob on full display, as she paired it with a mesh mini skirt. She stood in a doorway with slight streaming in from behind, as she pursed her lips for the selfie. The model brushed her hair in front of her left shoulder, which was so long that it reached her waist.