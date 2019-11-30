‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Chelsea’s Deal With The Devil

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of December 2 through 6 see Chelsea making a deal with the Devil despite Nick’s warnings.

It is no secret that Connor (Judah Mackey) is struggling after being held hostage by Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Last week, his principal from school advised Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to home school. Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) declared that Connor has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Although Chelsea goes running every time Connor or Adam calls, it doesn’t seem like enough to ensure the little boy gets better quickly. Chelsea feels incredibly guilty about what’s going on with her son.

Adam asked Chelsea to move into his penthouse with him and Connor, and Chelsea felt torn considering she’s living with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Christian (Alex Wilson). After all, Chelsea already left Nick and Connor once recently, and it was a struggle for Nick and Chelsea to get back together in the first place. However, Chelsea has made it clear to Nick that no matter what happens between them, Connor will always be her number one priority. Because of that, Chelsea agrees to move to Adam’s, and Nick is incredibly unhappy about Chelsea’s choice because he is wary of his brother Adam’s motivations at bringing Chelsea to live at the penthouse.

Nick expresses his concerns to Chelsea that Adam is using Connor to lure Chelsea back home. After all, Chelsea lived at the penthouse for several years, both with Adam and then later with Nick, so it’s bound to feel like home for her. However, Chelsea thinks Nick is wrong, and even if he is not wrong about Adam’s intentions, Chelsea says she is willing to do anything, even make a deal with the Devil, to help ensure that Connor feels safe. Plus, Chelsea thinks that Adam has accepted that she’s with Nick, and she reassures Nick that he is the one and only man for her.

Chelsea asks Nick if he thinks that something is going on between her and Adam, and Nick’s answer doesn’t please her. Nick tells Chelsea that he believes that Adam will cross any line he needs to to get her back. After all, Adam has made it clear time and time again that he is ruthless when it comes to his family. Adam is a chip off the block when it comes to what he wants. He’s just like his father, Victor (Eric Braeden).

Despite Nick’s warnings, Chelsea insists that Connor needs both his parents to heal and that she will be fine. However, Adam looks awfully cozy with Chelsea, and Nick’s fears could prove to be right.