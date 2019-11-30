Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley Cook Are All Smiles For Thanksgiving As ‘DWTS’ Stars Gather With Family

Both Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook endured some heartbreaking moments during Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. For the Thanksgiving holiday, however, it looks as if it was all smiles and love for the two as they celebrated with loved ones.

On Thanksgiving, Sailor shared a handful of photographs in a post on her Instagram page. In her caption, she noted that she was grateful and felt like the luckiest girl alive. The photos included a couple of shots from when Sailor was quite young, as well as more current ones with her mom and siblings. One picture also featured her dog, Chester.

Many of Sailor’s followers responded with Happy Thanksgiving wishes and praise on how adorable the pictures were.

“You look just like you’re [sic] momma I can’t get over it! So pretty!!” noted one of Sailor’s followers.

“Is there a more beautiful family?” questioned another fan.

“Love the one of you with Mom and sister. Gorgeous trio,” noted another.

Dancing with the Stars fans know that Sailor stepped in at the very last minute to take her mom Christie’s spot. Christie, who was rehearsing with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, fell and broke her arm before she had the chance to do even one on-air performance.

Sailor was in tears when she was eliminated, but it looks as if she has fully bounced back now and is all smiles.

Christie’s Thanksgiving day post was filled with photos capturing fun moments from the day of celebration. Christie wore overalls over a plaid shirt and comfortable boots and she had an oven mitt on what appeared to be the hand that had been broken.

The handful of pictures in Christie’s post showed some silly moments, lots of food, and a home filled with friends, family, and dogs. She seemed especially proud of the pecan pie she seemingly created that had “love you” spelled out on top in bits of crust.

In a comment, Christie noted that she is a vegetarian, but she had a full, traditional Thanksgiving spread to accommodate others who joined her for the day who aren’t vegetarian. She also noted that she has avoided eating anything with meat for more than 50 years now.

Neither Sailor or Christie managed to make it to the Dancing with the Stars finale or take home the Season 28 mirrorball trophy. Despite that disappointment this fall, both mom and daughter looked happy and quite content to be surrounded by loved ones and embracing a wonderful holiday together.