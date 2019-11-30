Cuban Bombshell Dolly Castro Flaunts Bodacious Curves In Leather And Leopard Print Corset Dress On Instagram

Dolly Castro gave her 6.2 million followers a treat on Friday when she popped on their timelines rocking a black leather and leopard print corset dress that accentuates her bodacious hourglass figure.

The strapless bodice of the dress is made out of the leopard-print fabric and features long fitted sleeves. The black leather corset starts beneath the bust and clings to her curves until the dress stops above her knees.

The model kept her accessories minimal in the photo opting to just wear sleek gold bracelets and a ring. Her dark brown hair is streaked with gold highlights and falls beyond her shoulders in loose waves. Her eye makeup is dark and alluring and she appears to be wearing nude lipgloss. She seems to be posing inside of a home and is standing near a white staircase in the photo.

In the caption, Dolly revealed that the dress is from fast-fashion retailer, Pretty Little Thing. But she didn’t disclose the name of the design though. She also included an inspirational quote in Spanish which translates to “Beauty without intelligence is just decoration.”

In the comments section, fans gushed over the Cuban beauty’s photo. While a lot of the comments were in Spanish, her English-speaking fans chimed in as well.

“You look absolutely incredible as always Dolly, Happy Holidays to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“Damn you’re hot,” another simply added.

“You’re a beautiful classy lady,” a third Instagram user commented. “I like the way you carry yourself.”

“Gorgeous as always!” a fourth person wrote. “Awesome outfit.”

A lot of the other comments were filled with collections of emoji.

This is hardly the first time that Dolly Castro has worn a curve accentuating outfit from Pretty Little Thing. In a recent Instagram photo, she’s posing with one hand on her hip in a sparkly green bikini top and slacks from the brand under a matching long-sleeved jacket. Her hair and makeup seem identical to the look she wore in her most recent Instagram post. She also appears to be standing in the same location but in this social media update, she stood on the white steps next to a statuesque gold vase.

She sported chunkier accessories in the previous ensemble as well, choosing to wear dangling gold statement earrings and a tiny patterned purse.

The photo has been liked over 20,000 times since it was posted on Thanksgiving day and over 300 people have commented on it.