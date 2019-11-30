NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears Could Give Colin Kaepernick A Shot If Mitch Trubisky Continues To Struggle

Colin Kaepernick’s path back to the NFL looks exceedingly steep at the moment, but that could soon change if the Chicago Bears keep struggling behind Mitch Trubisky.

Kaepernick still has yet to see any significant interest in the weeks since his public workout, where scouts praised him for his still-strong arm and accuracy on deep balls. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has said that he is ready to jump back into the NFL and has stayed in game-ready shape in the years since drifting out of the league, but there has yet to emerge a team ready for his services.

That team could be the Bears. As the Chicago Sun-Times noted, Trubisky has an increasingly tenuous hold on the starting quarterback spot and poor performances the rest of the season could lead the team to look for an alternative. While Trubisky was good enough to win on Thanksgiving over the Detroit Lions, but there is rising speculation that the Bears will part ways with the former No. 2 overall pick and look for a new quarterback.

As columnist Rick Telander speculated, the Bears might give Kaepernick a shot if they are feeling bold.

“This is all predicated on the possibility — nay, likelihood — that general manager Ryan Pace went so far out on a limb to pick a raging dud such as Trubisky that the organization must find a quarterback somewhere, somehow, to stop the bleeding and the embarrassment,” he wrote, noting that it could be a risk to take on Kaepernick’s controversial stature. “The Bears might have a Super Bowl defense, but they’ve got a peewee offense.”

For now, it appears any speculation about Kaepernick returning to the league remains just that. As The Inquisitr reported, there does not appear to be any significant interest in Kaepernick since his public workout, and he is still awaiting the first call from an NFL team.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, and supporters say he has been blackballed from the league due to his national anthem protest of police brutality against minorities. The former Super Bowl starter filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming that owners were colluding to keep him out of the league, settling earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.

The Bears already sparked rumors of a Kaepernick signing at the time of his public workout after reports that Chicago was one of the eight teams that sent scouts to the hastily planned workout after plans for his league-sponsored workout fell apart. It later emerged that the Bears did not send a scout, however.