Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Billy Rescues An Unlikely Woman

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video brings a severe storm to Genoa City. It looks like Billy finds himself caught away from his family as things get bad, and Victoria is stuck at work with an unlikely person. Plus, Chelsea and Nick grow further apart.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) declares that Connor (Judah Mackey) needs her, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) isn’t so sure that’s the case. He wonders if perhaps Adam (Mark Grossman) is manipulating the situation to get Chelsea back into his arms. Certainly, Connor is dealing with some issues, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, after being held hostage by Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) at The Grand Phoenix. However, Nick feels that Adam is taking advantage of Chelsea, and he also feels hurt that Chelsea is choosing to leave both him and Christian (Alex Wilson) once again. It doesn’t look like Chelsea is going to see Nick’s side, though, and she ends up moving in with Adam and Connor at Adam’s penthouse, which will surely make for an unusual Christmas if Chelsea and Nick try to stay together.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) run into each other at an out of the way bar. They’re both drinking alone, and while Billy tries to stay that way for a while, a guy ends up harassing Amanda, and Billy steps in to help. Then, a storm blows through, and things take a nasty turn, so Billy and Amanda end up deciding to stay the night away from home. Billy had ignored Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) calls before the power goes out, so she won’t even know where he is, which is sure to cause some issues for them. However, after quitting Jabot, Billy is feeling strange, and he enjoys the connection he feels with Amanda without all the pressures of his family and what he wants to be for the rest of his life weighing down on him.

Finally, Victoria works in her office at Newman Enterprises, and for some reason, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) shows up to give her some more information about the big storm. Victoria asks Rey how bad things are outside, and he lets her know that it’s pretty nasty. The winds are so strong that they knocked down some trees, and Rey warns the Newman CEO that authorities expect things to get worse. Then, the power goes out, and Victoria wonders what happened as they’re faced with being alone in the darkened building.