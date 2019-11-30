Colton Underwood Can’t Help But Crack A Windmill Joke When Congratulating Hannah Brown For ‘DWTS’ Win

Colton Underwood extended his congratulations to this season's 'DWTS' winner, Hannah Brown.

This past week, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her professional dancing partner Alan Bersten won the 28th season of ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars. Her ex love interest, former Bachelor Colton Underwood, took the time to congratulate her for the win in an Instagram post. While Underwood’s congratulatory sentiment appeared to be pretty sincere, he couldn’t help but mix in a windmill joke, according to People.

Underwood and Brown first met when he starred in the most recent season of The Bachelor. The pair had a great connection but Underwood’s heart was ultimately with another woman and Brown was sent home brokenhearted. Nevertheless, Brown got a second chance to find love when she became the new Bachelorette. On the show, Brown forged a connection with several of the men, including young pilot Peter Weber. Weber and Brown had such a palpable connection that when it came time for their overnight date, they had sex in a windmill, of all places.

“A day late & a dollar short but congrats Hannah B! Now get some much deserved rest by staying away from limos, roses, dance floors and windmills. You’ve had a killer year,” Underwood wrote in his caption. He included a friendly photo of the pair together after the show concluded.

“Thank you Colton. I’ll do my best…,” Brown responded, including a tense face emoji.

Despite Brown’s passionate night with Weber, the two never actually ended up together. Instead, Brown became engaged to struggling musician Jed Wyatt. The engagement was later called off after Brown found out that Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting back home the whole time. Weber, on the other hand, will star on the new season of The Bachelor and will have his own second chance to find love.

Throughout these past few months, Brown hasn’t appeared at all interested in dating. After the traumatic and disappointing ending of The Bachelorette, she took her focus away from men and shifted it to preparing for her performances on Dancing with the Stars. While it certainly wasn’t an easy journey, all of her hard work paid off when she eventually got to take home the highly coveted Mirrorball Trophy this past week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown took the trophy back to her hometown of Alabama to show her family members while celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday. She also joked that she won’t be letting the trophy out of her sight.

“I’ll be putting it by my bed now so I can look [at] it when I go to bed and wake up,” she teased.