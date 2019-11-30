Hannah Brown & Alan Bersten’s Friends Reportedly Rooting For ‘DWTS’ Pair To Get Romantic

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten won Dancing with the Stars this past week, and they have formed an incredible friendship throughout the journey they had on Season 28. While they have repeatedly insisted there is no romance brewing between them, a new report suggests that even friends of the DWTS champions are still rooting for the two to head in that direction.

According to Life & Style, numerous pals of Hannah’s from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette world are urging her to throw herself back into the world of dating, with Alan as their preferred partner. However, insiders say that the reality star remains hesitant to pursue dating at all at the moment.

“Hannah says she isn’t ready to date anyone right now… she’s still recovering from all the dramatic dating and heartbreak she went through on The Bachelorette,” a source details.

In addition, it seems that Alan insists that he sees an ongoing friendship with Hannah ahead, but not dating as boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Even Alan… says he sees a future with Hannah, but not a romantic one. Not now, anyway,” the insider explains.

Right now, Alan and Hannah are both spending the Thanksgiving holiday with their respective families. She took her mirrorball trophy home to Alabama, and he’s got his trophy with him as he hangs out with extended family.

Despite Hannah and Alan seemingly remaining insistent that their relationship is platonic, friends are still said to be trying to nudge them to reconsider.

“Some of their friends have urged them to take their friendship and obvious chemistry to the next level, so you just never know,” explained a supportive insider.

Hannah and Alan will spend at least some time together in the months ahead, thanks to the DWTS tour that is on the way. It seems that at least some who are rooting for the couple think that perhaps having a slight break from one another — after spending almost three months together constantly — could be key to a shift in their dynamic.

“They’ve been inseparable for months because of the show, so maybe they just need time apart to realize they miss each other. Who knows, but this is a relationship to keep an eye on,” the insider teased.

As soon as Hannah and Alan were confirmed as partners for Dancing with the Stars, fans started speculating that they’d develop a romance. They denied any hint of romance every step of the way, but they clearly have grown incredibly fond of one another.

Could things shift from friendship to something else now that the cameras are gone and the pressure is off? It sounds like friends and DWTS fans are still holding out hope for the possibility of love developing between Hannah and Alan, but time will tell whether it happens or not.